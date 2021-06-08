Taylor County man admits to child pornography charge

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Dallas Edward Weber, Jr. has admitted to a child pornography charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Weber, 40, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Production of Child Pornography.” Weber is accused of using a minor child to engage in sexually explicit conduct and producing child pornography from that conduct in June 2020 in Taylor County.

Weber is facing at least 15 and up to 30 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.





Call 1-855-WVA-FEDS or Email wvafeds@usdoj.gov if you have information about public corruption in your community.

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Dallas Edward Weber, Jr. has admitted to a child pornography charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Weber, 40, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Production of Child Pornography.” Weber is accused of using a minor child to engage in sexually explicit conduct and producing child pornography from that conduct in June 2020 in Taylor County.

Weber is facing at least 15 and up to 30 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Call 1-855-WVA-FEDS or Email wvafeds@usdoj.gov if you have information about public corruption in your community.