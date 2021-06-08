This entire family was arrested for jailhouse mail-order drug business

GEORGETOWN, SC – A Georgetown family is behind bars after authorities uncovered their illegal mail-order jail house drug mailing business.

Agents of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit working with corrections personnel at the Georgetown County Detention Center identified and disrupted a criminal conspiracy involving the introduction of legal and illegal drugs into the detention center for distribution among the jail population.

The contraband was being sent into the jail hidden in fictitious legal mailings. Some payments were made by inmates releasing money from their property to person(s) outside of the jail. During the course of the investigation, contraband drugs were intercepted and a controlled delivery was made.

As a result of the investigation, Joshua Dylan Leday, 25, who is currently in jail awaiting trial for a variety of charges stemming from his arrest for burglary and the murder of William Butler Sr., has been charged with Criminal Conspiracy, Possession of Contraband, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule III Controlled Substances.





Melinda Renee Leday, 43, mother of Joshua Leday, is currently on bond for weapon and drug charges, has been charged with Criminal Conspiracy, Furnishing Contraband to Inmates/Prisoners, and Possession of Heroin.

Lindsey Madison Leday, 18, sister of Joshua Leday, has been charged with Criminal Conspiracy.