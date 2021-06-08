Welcome aboard, Five-0 pup joins Sheriff’s Office

GEORGETOWN, SC – Dukat, an 18-month-old German Shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix, has been sworn in by Sheriff Carter Weaver.K-9 Dukat was born in Poland and came to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office via Astro Working Dogs of Greenville, S.C. His handler, Deputy Cody Thompson, and Dukat spent five weeks training together at Astro. K-9 Dukat is a narcotic detection dog also trained in tracking. Sheriff Weaver believes that Deputy Thompson and Dukat are perfect partners due to their strong work ethic and commitment to serving Georgetown County.



