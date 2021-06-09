Alabama Felon Sentenced to 5 years for possession of firearm

Montgomery, Alabama – On Thursday, June 3, 2021, Trajazman L. Farmer, a 31-year-old man from Dothan, Alabama, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. In addition to his prison sentence, Farmer was ordered to serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court records, on July 11, 2019, the Dothan Police Department executed a search warrant at Farmer’s residence after receiving information from two of his children that he was selling drugs out of the home. During the search, officers discovered a .44 Special caliber revolver, a 9mm semiautomatic rifle, an Anderson Manufacturing, model AM-15, MULTI caliber semiautomatic rifle, and a 7.62×39 caliber semiautomatic rifle. Farmer has previous felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing firearms. During the sentencing hearing, it was revealed that the AM-15 was a stolen weapon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Dothan Police Department investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Megan Kirkpatrick prosecuted the case.



