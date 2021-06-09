Moore County Man Sentenced for Immigration Fraud

RALEIGH, N.C. – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced that today, in federal court, Antonio C. Paz, age 70, a naturalized citizen of the United States, born in Portugal, residing in Moore County, was sentenced by United States District Judge James C. Dever, III, to three years’ probation with a $1,000 fine following a guilty plea to naturalization fraud. Moreover, Paz’s naturalization as a United States citizen was criminally revoked.

According to court records, on November 15, 2013, Paz fraudulently obtained U.S. citizenship by making a false statement under oath regarding his naturalization application. In response to the question, “Have you ever committed a crime or offense for which you were not arrested,” he answered, “No,” when in fact he had embezzled thousands of dollars from a North Carolina retirement community where he was employed as a director.



