13 year old disappears near Montgomery Village intersection

Search underway for missing 13 year old in Montgomery Village

by Local News Report
#image_title

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD – A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing after she was last seen Thursday near Feathertree Way and Christopher Avenue in Montgomery Village.

Linyia Fields is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

Investigators say she may be with another missing child, Wise Da’Science Dickerson.

image

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police non-emergency line at (301) 279-8000, which operates 24 hours a day.

Key Points

  • 13-year-old Linyia Fields reported missing from Montgomery Village
  • Last seen Thursday near Feathertree Way and Christopher Avenue
  • May be with another missing child, Wise Da’Science Dickerson
