13-year-old killed in Stamford mini-bike crash as police seize suspect’s vehicle

A 13-year-old boy was killed Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash involving a mini-bike in Stamford, Connecticut, and police have since located the suspect’s vehicle and identified the driver.

The fatal collision occurred around 8:47 p.m. near 316 Courtland Avenue. According to Stamford Police, the juvenile was riding a mini-bike southbound with a family member on a scooter. The pair had moved out of the travel lane and were stationary on the shoulder of the road when an unidentified vehicle struck the mini-bike.

The impact threw the 13-year-old into a nearby yard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle fled, prompting a citywide investigation involving the Stamford Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad (CARS), Patrol Division, and Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Through multiple investigative methods, police identified both the suspect vehicle and its alleged 41-year-old operator, a Stamford resident. A search and seizure warrant was obtained, and the vehicle was removed from the suspect’s residence and taken into police custody.

The driver has not been charged and has refused to speak to investigators without legal representation. His name has not been released as the investigation continues.

