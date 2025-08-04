41 year old man gunned down in Largo

LARGO, MD – A 41-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon in Largo, prompting a homicide investigation and a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The victim, identified as Demetrius Moore of Largo, was found with gunshot wounds in the 200 block of Harry S. Truman Drive around 4:45 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify those responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, the P3 Tips app, or www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

