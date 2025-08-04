A deadly 2013 house fire that haunted Schenectady for over a decade has now led to a federal indictment

ALBANY, NY – A Fultonville man has been federally indicted more than a decade after a house fire killed four people, including three children, in a Schenectady residence.

Edward Leon, 53, was arraigned Thursday in federal court in Albany on charges that he used fire to maliciously destroy a rental property at 438 Hulett Street on May 2, 2013. The blaze killed David Terry and his three children—Michael Terry, Layah Terry, and Donovan Duell—and seriously injured a fourth child.

Federal prosecutors allege Leon intentionally set the fire that engulfed the two-story building in the early morning hours. He now faces one count of malicious use of fire resulting in death, a charge that carries a minimum of seven years in prison and could result in life imprisonment or the death penalty if convicted.

Leon appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Mitchell J. Katz and entered a plea of not guilty. A detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. to determine whether he will remain in custody pending trial.

The long-running investigation was led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), working with local and federal authorities. The indictment was handed down on Tuesday, nearly 12 years after the fatal fire.

According to officials, Leon is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.

Key Points

Edward Leon, 53, was indicted Tuesday for a 2013 arson in Schenectady that killed four people

He faces federal charges including malicious use of fire resulting in death, with possible life sentence or death penalty

A detention hearing is set for Wednesday following Leon’s arraignment last week in Albany