A man was killed and left in the road as troopers hunt a hit-and-run driver in Prince George’s County

A 43-year-old man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in Prince George’s County, and Maryland State Police are now asking for help locating the driver responsible.

The victim, identified as Leroy Wedge of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck while trying to cross Maryland Route 202 near Wood Branch Court around 6:20 a.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, Wedge was crossing the eastbound lanes when he was hit by an unknown vehicle, which fled the scene without stopping. Investigators believe the vehicle involved may be a 2012–2014 GMC Terrain or Chevrolet Equinox, though no license plate or driver description has been provided.

The roadway was shut down for over three hours as investigators processed the scene. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation and urging anyone with information to contact the College Park Barrack.

No arrests have been made and the case remains open.

