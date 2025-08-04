A man was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing inside a northwest Philadelphia building

An adult man was stabbed Monday inside a building on Ogontz Avenue in Philadelphia’s 35th District, prompting an emergency response and ongoing investigation.

Medics transported the victim to Einstein Medical Center after he was found injured at 5600 Ogontz Avenue. The incident occurred during daylight hours, though the exact time has not been disclosed.

The victim’s current condition has not been released, and authorities have not identified any suspects or released a possible motive. The location is in a residential and commercial area in northwest Philadelphia.

Police have not confirmed if the victim knew the attacker or if the incident was random. The building where the stabbing occurred has not been described in detail, and it is unclear whether it was a residence or business.

The investigation remains active and more details are expected as detectives gather information from the scene and possible witnesses.

Key Points

A man was stabbed Monday inside a building at 5600 Ogontz Avenue in Philadelphia

The victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center; his condition is unknown

No suspects have been named and the investigation is ongoing