A man who targeted a teen in a prolonged online stalking case will now spend 15 years in federal prison.

ROANOKE, VA – A Moneta resident was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to stalking a teenage girl and possessing illegal images of minors, following a months-long investigation led by the FBI.

Evan Strauss, 26, admitted to targeting a 17-year-old girl from Wyoming after meeting her online in late 2023. Using aliases such as “Reaper” and “Kobe Deonsons,” Strauss engaged in repeated acts of harassment and intimidation, according to court documents filed in the Western District of Virginia.

Officials say Strauss threatened the girl using personal information he obtained about her and her family. He made threats that caused her to fear for her safety and the safety of those close to her, pressuring her to comply with his demands. Investigators say Strauss was involved in a group that used online threats and tactics such as “swatting” to intimidate others.

During a search of Strauss’s home in January, agents seized electronic devices that contained multiple unlawful images involving minors. These included photos linked to the victim, who had been directed to engage in self-harming behavior.

Strauss pleaded guilty in November 2024 to one count of stalking and one count of possession of child sexual abuse material. His sentence includes 15 years in federal prison with no possibility of parole. The FBI worked in partnership with other agencies to bring the case to prosecution.

Key Points

Evan Strauss, 26, sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for stalking and possession of illegal images

Strauss used online threats to intimidate a teen victim and obtain personal material

FBI seized electronic devices containing unlawful content during a search in January