A picture perfect week with warm, sunny, and dry weather on tap for New Jersey

New Jersey residents are in for a stretch of stable and mild summer weather, with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures forecast across the state through Sunday. A gradual mix of clouds and sun will accompany highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s, offering a consistent pattern with minimal chances of rain.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high near 87 degrees, as morning northwest winds shift southeast by the afternoon. The evening will remain partly cloudy with lows dipping to around 63 and a gentle south wind continuing at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday brings partly sunny skies with a high near 86. Winds will be light and variable in the early hours before shifting east at 5 to 10 mph. The night will see increased cloud cover and calm conditions, with lows near 67.

The middle of the week stays on the cooler side. Wednesday’s forecast includes mostly cloudy skies and a high near 82, while nighttime lows stay mild at 66. Thursday’s weather improves with mostly sunny skies and a high of 81, cooling to 63 overnight under mostly clear conditions.

Friday continues the sunny trend with a high again around 81, and partly cloudy skies will carry into the night with temperatures falling to 64. By the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will see mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures, reaching 84 and 86 respectively. Overnight lows remain steady in the mid-60s.

No significant precipitation is expected, and humidity levels will remain manageable, making it an ideal week for outdoor plans across the Garden State.

Key Points

Highs in the low to mid-80s expected across the week with minimal rain

Skies will range from partly to mostly sunny throughout the forecast period

Overnight lows will stay consistent in the low to mid-60s