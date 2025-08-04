An early morning attempt to pass a stopped car ended in chaos when a pedestrian was hit and critically injured in Northeast Philadelphia.

A 54-year-old man was left in critical condition early Monday after a blue Nissan Altima slammed into him at a bus stop on Torresdale Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

The crash happened around 1:56 a.m. on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue, when the Altima, traveling northbound, tried to pass a stopped black Honda Accord positioned in the bus lane at a red light. During the attempt to overtake, the Nissan struck the pedestrian who was waiting at the bus stop.

As the crash unfolded, the Accord swerved in an effort to avoid the impact and collided with a light pole. The Altima continued on and eventually crashed into a fence near the 4700 block of Disston Street.

The injured pedestrian was taken by medics to Jefferson/Torresdale Hospital and remains in critical condition. Officials have not released the identities of those involved. No charges have been filed as of Monday morning.

The Crash Investigation Division is reviewing surveillance footage and gathering witness statements to determine potential fault.

