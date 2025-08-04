Brooklyn man indicted for drunk driving crash that injured two NYPD officers and ejected passenger

A 24-year-old Brooklyn man was indicted Monday in connection with a high-speed drunk driving crash in Gravesend that seriously injured two NYPD officers and left a passenger critically hurt after being ejected from the vehicle.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced the indictment of Diyrojon Sobirjonov, who allegedly ran a red light at 88 mph in a 25-mph zone on June 15 while driving a 2024 Chevrolet Suburban. The SUV T-boned another vehicle, rolled over, and slammed into a marked police cruiser on Coney Island Avenue near Avenue U around 2:30 a.m.

The crash left both officers hospitalized with severe injuries. One officer underwent pelvic surgery and had a metal rod inserted after suffering a fractured hip, femur, and lacerated chin. The second officer sustained pelvic fractures, a fractured arm, and a concussion. Sobirjonov’s front-seat passenger was thrown from the vehicle, found unconscious in the street, and bleeding from the head. That individual remains in critical but stable condition.

According to investigators, black box data from the Suburban showed the vehicle was going 88 mph at full throttle with no braking at the moment of impact. Sobirjonov’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit of 0.08, prosecutors said.

Sobirjonov was arraigned Monday on multiple charges, including aggravated vehicular assault, first- and second-degree vehicular assault, reckless driving, and speeding. He is being held on $150,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond and is scheduled to return to court on October 6.

Two other individuals declined medical attention at the scene, while another was treated by EMS onsite.

