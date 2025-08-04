Brooklyn winner to get $1K weekly for life

Lifetime payout ticket sold at Brooklyn lottery retailer

by Local News Report

BROOKLYN, NY – A CASH4LIFE player in Brooklyn is now set to receive $1,000 a week for life after purchasing a second-prize-winning ticket for the Aug. 2 drawing.

The winning ticket, worth a guaranteed minimum of $1 million, was sold at Kings Valley Fruit, located at 1624 Kings Highway.

CASH4LIFE drawings are held daily at 9 p.m., with numbers drawn from one to 60, and a separate Cash Ball drawn from one to four. Prizes for New York Lottery draw games can be claimed for up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to benefit public schools in the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

