Catherine Hoggle arrested after indictment for murder of missing children

Catherine Hoggle, 38, is in custody after a Montgomery County grand jury indicted her on two counts of murder in connection with the 2014 disappearance of her two young children, Sarah and Jacob Hoggle.

Sarah, 3, and Jacob, 2, were last seen on September 7, 2014. Their mother was reportedly the last person seen with them before they were reported missing. Despite years of investigation and extensive searches by Montgomery County Police and other agencies, the children have never been found.

Hoggle was initially arrested on charges including child neglect and obstruction but was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial. She remained civilly committed to a psychiatric facility for nearly a decade before being released in July 2025.

Following her release, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy convened a grand jury, which returned a murder indictment. Hoggle was arrested on Friday, August 1, and is now being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit pending a bond hearing.

The circumstances of the children’s disappearance remain under investigation. Authorities are still seeking public assistance and offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

Key Points

Catherine Hoggle has been indicted on two counts of murder in connection with her children’s 2014 disappearance

She was previously committed to a psychiatric facility and found incompetent to stand trial

Sarah and Jacob Hoggle remain missing and the investigation is ongoing

A Maryland mother has been indicted for murder nearly 11 years after her two children vanished without a trace.