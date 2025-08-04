Crash probe snarls I-287 traffic as tire debris clogs Turnpike lanes in NJ morning rush

New Jersey commuters faced delays on key roadways Monday morning, with a crash investigation on I-287 and tire debris slowing traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike.

At 8:35 a.m., officials responded to a crash investigation on I-287 northbound just north of Exit 21 for I-78 in Bedminster Township. Two of the three lanes were closed, backing up traffic on the interstate. The extent of the incident and any injuries has not yet been disclosed, but the partial lane closures are contributing to localized delays.

Meanwhile, tire debris on the northbound outer roadway of the New Jersey Turnpike just past Interchange 8A (NJ 32) in South Brunswick Township was reported at 8:39 a.m. All lanes remained open, but drivers were advised to proceed with caution through the affected stretch.

Despite the incidents, traffic to the Jersey Shore remained steady and largely free of significant backups. Garden State Parkway travel times showed minimal congestion, with southbound drives from the Raritan Toll Plaza to Exit 117 in Sandy Hook clocking in at 7 minutes. Trips further down to Belmar and Long Beach Island were averaging 25 and 59 minutes respectively.

Atlantic City-bound traffic showed similar conditions, with drive times from the Raritan Toll Plaza holding at 1 hour and 22 minutes via either express or local lanes. Ocean City and Wildwood traffic also moved smoothly, with average travel times of 1 hour 32 minutes and 1 hour 54 minutes respectively.

On arterial roads, US Route 22 moved efficiently with typical travel times. Eastbound traffic from Country Club Road to I-287 took 5 minutes, while the longer 25-mile stretch from N. Gaston Avenue to US 1&9 was at 38 minutes. Westbound travel times from Glenside Avenue to I-287 registered at 18 minutes.

Morning commuters encountered manageable congestion levels across much of the state, aside from the I-287 lane closures and caution required near the Turnpike debris zone.

Key Points

Crash investigation shuts down two lanes on I-287 northbound in Bedminster

Tire debris reported on NJ Turnpike near Interchange 8A, all lanes remain open

Shore-bound Garden State Parkway traffic flowing with no major delays