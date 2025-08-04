Cup toss leads to assault charge in dog fight spat on Pear Street

A heated confrontation over a neighborhood dog fight escalated into criminal charges after a woman allegedly hurled a cup during a July 26 altercation on Pear Street in Cumberland, striking another woman in the leg.

Debra Lee Linaburg, 65, was served with a criminal summons on Sunday following a Cumberland Police response to the 200 block of Pear Street at approximately 8:14 a.m. Police say Linaburg became involved in a dispute after dogs began fighting outside a residence. During the confrontation, she allegedly threw a cup, which shattered on the sidewalk and roadway.

An individual on scene told officers the cup struck her leg during the argument. Police filed for charges following their investigation, and Linaburg was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and littering under 100 pounds. She was released pending trial.

In a separate incident, 58-year-old Robert Morris was also served a criminal summons Saturday after a private citizen filed second-degree assault charges against him at the Allegany County District Court. Details of that alleged incident were not disclosed in the police report. Morris was released pending trial.

Stephanie Lynn Oakes, 48, was the third individual served over the weekend. Oakes faces a charge of failing to comply with a peace order after a private citizen complaint. The summons was issued Sunday, and she was released pending trial.

Key Points

Debra Linaburg charged after allegedly throwing a cup during a dispute sparked by a dog fight

Robert Morris and Stephanie Oakes also served with criminal summonses in unrelated cases

All three individuals were released pending trial