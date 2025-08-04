Department of Justice Investigating Voter Fraud in New Jersey Ahead of 2026 Midterms Using Power of Biden Executive Order

The Department of Justice wants to see New Jersey’s voter registration database to make sure election fraud is being kept in check ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

In a move to crack down on election-related crimes, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba announced the launch of a new federal Election Integrity Task Force based in Newark.

The initiative will combine the efforts of federal prosecutors with top-tier law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. This team will focus on ensuring that all elections in New Jersey are conducted lawfully and fairly—aiming squarely at rooting out fraud and enhancing public trust in the electoral process.

The task force was created in response to President Biden’s March 2025 Executive Order on election integrity and is designed to sharpen coordination between federal, state, and local authorities. Its objectives include purging voter rolls of ineligible voters, prosecuting voter fraud cases, and monitoring for illegal foreign interference.

Investigations will cover a range of offenses—from casting fraudulent ballots to attempts by non-citizens to vote, to violations of campaign finance laws involving foreign funds.

Attorney Habba made it clear that the Department of Justice is not taking election security lightly.

“We will vigorously pursue anyone who violates or attempts to violate federal laws designed to safeguard elections,” she said.

The task force encourages the public to report suspected election crimes through a dedicated hotline at (888) 636-6596 or online at tips.fbi.gov. As the 2026 midterms draw nearer, New Jersey voters can expect their ballots to be watched more closely than ever before.