Domestic assault lands Marvin Mendez Ramirez in Ocean County Jail

A man is sitting in the Ocean County jail today following a domestic incident that led to serious assault charges. Marvin Mendez Ramirez was booked into the jail early Monday morning, and is currently being held pending a pre-trial hearing.

He’s facing one charge of attempted assault, specifically for allegedly trying to purposely or knowingly cause bodily injury to another person. The charge stems from a violation of New Jersey’s criminal code on simple assault, which becomes more serious when domestic violence is involved.

Mendez Ramirez, who is single and of Hispanic descent, has no prior aliases and no listed education history. Jail records provide little else about his background—his country of birth and citizenship remain unspecified.

At this time, no ICE detainers were filed for Ramirez.