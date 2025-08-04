Driver flees after hitting woman crossing Broad Street in early morning crash

A 51-year-old woman was critically injured early Monday after being struck by a dark-colored Volkswagen hatchback on North Broad Street, with the driver fleeing the scene moments before police arrived.

The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. on the 2800 block of North Broad Street as the woman attempted to cross the roadway. The northbound Volkswagen hit the pedestrian and initially stopped as medics were called.

However, before police could reach the scene, the driver fled the location, continuing northbound on Broad Street. The vehicle’s description has been limited to its make and color, and no license plate information has been released.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. Her identity has not been made public.

The Crash Investigation Division is reviewing evidence, including possible surveillance footage from nearby buildings, in an effort to identify the fleeing driver. No arrests have been made.

Key Points

A woman was critically injured after being struck by a Volkswagen on North Broad Street

The driver remained until medics arrived but fled before police showed up

The crash is under active investigation and no charges have been filed