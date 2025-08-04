Freeport 7 Eleven scores top prize lottery winner

FREEPORT, NY – A lucky TAKE 5 player scored $28,742 in the Aug. 3 evening drawing after purchasing a top-prize-winning ticket in Freeport.

The ticket was sold at 7-Eleven, located at 80 Brooklyn Avenue.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from one through 39, with drawings held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Prizes may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public schools during the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

