Freeport 7 Eleven scores top prize lottery winner

Freeport store sells $28K TAKE 5 winning ticket

by Local News Report
Pile of money
Pile of money.

FREEPORT, NY – A lucky TAKE 5 player scored $28,742 in the Aug. 3 evening drawing after purchasing a top-prize-winning ticket in Freeport.

The ticket was sold at 7-Eleven, located at 80 Brooklyn Avenue.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from one through 39, with drawings held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Prizes may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public schools during the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

Key Points

  • TAKE 5 top-prize ticket worth $28,742 sold in Freeport
  • Winning ticket purchased at 7-Eleven on Brooklyn Avenue
  • Drawings are held twice daily with prizes claimable for up to one year
Related News:  Brooklyn winner to get $1K weekly for life
author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

Prince George’s County couple wins $50K from scratch...

Buffalo shopper strikes it big with $50,000 Powerball...

Stratford player turns scratch off into $20K haul

Jealous Brooklyn man jailed for brutal stabbing of...

Riverdale couple wins $50K on scratch off just...

Former cop gets probation after shaking down salon...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.