Gunfire erupts during argument among group of women on South Main Street

An early morning dispute involving a group of women escalated into gunfire on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre, prompting a police response and ongoing investigation, according to authorities.
Officers were dispatched at approximately 2:32 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Main Street following reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they spoke with a witness who reported seeing several women engaged in a heated argument before hearing multiple gunshots.
The group fled the scene before police arrived. Officers collected ballistic evidence at the location, confirming that a firearm had been discharged.
No injuries were reported at the time, and the identities of those involved remain unknown. The investigation remains active.
