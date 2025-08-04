Gunfire erupts during argument among group of women on South Main Street

by Breaking Local News Report

An early morning dispute involving a group of women escalated into gunfire on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre, prompting a police response and ongoing investigation, according to authorities.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 2:32 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Main Street following reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they spoke with a witness who reported seeing several women engaged in a heated argument before hearing multiple gunshots.

The group fled the scene before police arrived. Officers collected ballistic evidence at the location, confirming that a firearm had been discharged.

No injuries were reported at the time, and the identities of those involved remain unknown. The investigation remains active.

Key Points

  • Gunshots were fired during an argument among a group of women early Sunday morning
  • The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on the 300 block of South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre
  • No injuries were reported and police recovered evidence of gunfire

Gunfire broke out in downtown Wilkes-Barre after a street fight among women turned violent and the group fled before police arrived.

