Harley rider airlifted with life-threatening injuries after collision in Dover

A Dover motorcycle rider is fighting for his life after a van cut into his path at a busy intersection.

by Breaking Local News Report
Police car at the scene of a criminal related incident
Police car at the scene of a criminal related incident

A 68-year-old Dover man was left with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving his motorcycle and a van at a major intersection Sunday evening.

The crash occurred around 6:52 p.m. at the intersection of Forrest Avenue and Marsh Creek Lane. According to Dover Police, the man was riding a 2024 Harley Davidson westbound on Forrest Avenue when a 2019 Ram Promaster van, driven by a 22-year-old, entered the intersection from Marsh Creek Lane.

The van’s entry caused a direct collision with the motorcycle. The rider sustained serious injuries and was first taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus before being airlifted to a New Castle County hospital.

Police have not disclosed why the van entered the intersection or whether the driver failed to yield. No charges have been filed, and the investigation remains active.

Related News:  High speed chase leads police to weapons and drugs in Harrington

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Dover Police Department.

Key Points

  • A 68-year-old Harley Davidson rider was seriously injured in a collision with a van in Dover on Sunday
  • The crash occurred at Forrest Avenue and Marsh Creek Lane; the rider was later airlifted to a hospital
  • No charges have been filed and the investigation remains open
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Bullets fly at Hyundai on Oyster House Road...

Seaford bust nets heroin cocaine and cash with...

Smyrna man arrested for April home invasion and...

Royal Farms robbery suspect nabbed minutes after early...

High speed chase leads police to weapons and...

Rehoboth Beach man arrested after drug and firearm...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.