Harley rider airlifted with life-threatening injuries after collision in Dover

A 68-year-old Dover man was left with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving his motorcycle and a van at a major intersection Sunday evening.

The crash occurred around 6:52 p.m. at the intersection of Forrest Avenue and Marsh Creek Lane. According to Dover Police, the man was riding a 2024 Harley Davidson westbound on Forrest Avenue when a 2019 Ram Promaster van, driven by a 22-year-old, entered the intersection from Marsh Creek Lane.

The van’s entry caused a direct collision with the motorcycle. The rider sustained serious injuries and was first taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus before being airlifted to a New Castle County hospital.

Police have not disclosed why the van entered the intersection or whether the driver failed to yield. No charges have been filed, and the investigation remains active.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Dover Police Department.

