ICE Nabs Repeat Offender and Sureños Gang Member in Kansas City

by Breaking Local News Report
#image_title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Mexican national with deep gang ties and a long rap sheet is back in ICE custody after federal agents arrested him during a targeted operation on July 20. Mario Torrez-Lopez, 34, is a self-professed member of the violent Sureños gang and has been deported from the U.S. not once, but four times — in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2022. Each time, he illegally returned and picked up right where he left off, racking up more criminal charges across multiple states.

Torrez-Lopez’s criminal career spans over a decade and includes everything from resisting arrest and reckless driving in Indianapolis to multiple convictions for illegal reentry after deportation. In 2018, he served 18 months in federal prison, followed by another 21-month sentence in 2020 for the same offense. Even after being placed on supervised release, he violated the terms and landed back in prison by 2022. During his time behind bars, he joined the Sureños, a notorious prison gang, and has stayed involved ever since.

Related News:  Mikie Sherrill voted against Laken Riley Act now eyes New Jersey governorship amid sanctuary state clash

“Torrez-Lopez is exactly the kind of threat we are determined to find, stop, and remove from our communities,” said Mark Zito, Special Agent in Charge of HSI Kansas City. ICE has reinstated his prior deportation order, and he will remain in custody as he awaits court proceedings. Authorities emphasized that his repeated illegal returns and gang affiliations make him a high-priority case for removal.

author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

ShotSpotter alert leads police to double shooting in...

Parkville player scores $100K lottery win

Robbery turns violent as suspects attack victim in...

27 year old man shot to death on...

Double shooting on Lemmon Street leaves two wounded

Man shot in domestic fight as police arrest...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.