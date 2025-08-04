U.S. Attorney Blames Phil Murphy for DWI Death of New Jersey Mother and Daughter At Hands of Illegal Alien with Long Rap Sheet

A deadly head-on crash reignited tensions over sanctuary laws after an undocumented immigrant with prior arrests was released back into the community.

by Breaking Local News Report

A Mexican national living illegally in the United States is facing vehicular homicide charges after a head-on crash in Lakewood, New Jersey, that killed a mother and her 11-year-old daughter and hospitalized another child.

Raul Luna Perez was arrested on July 27 after allegedly veering into oncoming traffic and colliding with another vehicle, according to local officials. He has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and assault.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer against Luna Perez the following day, initiating removal proceedings while he remains in custody on the homicide charges. He was taken from the Ocean County Jail in Toms River to Delaney Hall, an ICE detention facility in Elizabeth.

No More Sanctuary Cities – U.S. Attorney Declares

“A mother and her 11-year-old daughter are dead because a criminal illegal alien in NJ, previously arrested for domestic violence & DUIs, was released under Governor Murphy’s sanctuary policies,” U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba said. “These deaths were preventable, and these criminals must be held accountable. Despite his absurd release on bail from the state, he has now been taken into ICE custody. These deadly policies put politics over innocent lives. NO MORE SANCTUARY CITIES.”

“Governor Murphy and his sanctuary policies released this serial criminal into New Jersey communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Now, this innocent family is shattered by their failed leadership. President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue to do everything in their power to remove these criminal illegal aliens before they destroy more lives.”

Federal records show Luna Perez had multiple prior arrests. He was previously taken into custody for domestic violence in 2023 and twice for driving under the influence earlier this year in Red Bank, New Jersey. Despite these charges, he was released each time under New Jersey’s sanctuary state policies.

  • On June 25, 2023, the Red Bank Police Department arrested Raul Luna Perez for simple domestic violence.
  • On March 20, 2025, the Red Bank Police Department arrested Raul Luna Perez for a DUI.
  • On April 17, 2025, the Red Bank Police Department arrested Raul Luna Perez for a DUI.
Officials have not disclosed when or how Luna Perez entered the country. ICE said his release into the community followed the state’s refusal to cooperate with federal immigration detainers due to state policy.

The crash has drawn renewed federal criticism of New Jersey’s state sanctuary policies. DHS officials say their agents are working to prevent repeat tragedies by removing previously arrested undocumented immigrants from the U.S.

Key Points

  • Raul Luna Perez charged with killing a mother and 11-year-old daughter in a Lakewood head-on crash
  • Perez had three prior arrests, including two DUIs and a domestic violence charge
  • ICE has lodged a detainer and begun deportation proceedings as Perez remains in custody
