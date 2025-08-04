Man clings to life after Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE, MD – A 35-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot late Friday night in the 5300 block of York Road.

The victim arrived at a local hospital around 10:49 p.m. as a walk-in patient with apparent gunshot wounds. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Northern District detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

