Man found dead in car from apparent suicide in Chesapeake parking lot

Chesapeake Police are investigating the death of a man found shot inside a vehicle Sunday evening in what appears to be a suicide.
Officers responded around 6:26 p.m. to a report of a gunshot in the 2800 block of Yadkin Road. Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male with a gunshot wound inside a parked vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
While the investigation remains active, police stated early findings suggest the death was self-inflicted.
The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
Key Points
- Chesapeake Police responded to a report of a gunshot Sunday evening on Yadkin Road
- An adult male was found shot inside a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene
- The incident is being investigated as a possible suicide
A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a parked car in Chesapeake in what police believe was a suicide.