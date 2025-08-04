Man found dead in car from apparent suicide in Chesapeake parking lot

Chesapeake Police are investigating the death of a man found shot inside a vehicle Sunday evening in what appears to be a suicide.

Officers responded around 6:26 p.m. to a report of a gunshot in the 2800 block of Yadkin Road. Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male with a gunshot wound inside a parked vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the investigation remains active, police stated early findings suggest the death was self-inflicted.

The man’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

