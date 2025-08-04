Man shot while fleeing police after alleged domestic assault in McKeesport

A man was critically injured early Monday morning after being shot while attempting to enter a McKeesport apartment through a window during an apparent attempt to evade arrest.

The incident began around 1:31 a.m. when Allegheny County 9-1-1 received a report of a domestic dispute on the 2300 block of Highland Avenue. First responders located an adult female with visible injuries a block from the residence. She told police she had been assaulted by her adult male boyfriend.

Officers responded to the residence to take the male suspect into custody. The man refused to come out, prompting police to force entry into the home. As they entered, the suspect fled through a back window.

He then attempted to enter another nearby apartment through a window. The occupant of that unit, unaware of the circumstances, shot the man as he was climbing in.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit are investigating.

Key Points

A man accused of assaulting his girlfriend in McKeesport fled police and was shot trying to enter another apartment

The suspect was critically injured and taken to a hospital

Police were initially responding to a domestic violence report on Highland Avenue

A man trying to escape arrest for assault was shot by a resident while crawling through a window in McKeesport.