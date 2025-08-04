Man stabbed to death inside Queens apartment as police search for killer

A 45-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the chest Sunday evening inside a Case Street residence in Queens, authorities confirmed.

Officers responded to a 911 call just before 6 p.m. at 40-38 Case Street, located within the 110th Precinct. Inside the apartment, police found the man unresponsive with a stab wound to the chest.

EMS rushed the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made. Investigators are working to determine whether the incident was domestic-related or involved a forced entry. The building where the incident occurred is a multi-family residence near Roosevelt Avenue.

The NYPD is canvassing the area for surveillance footage and witnesses. The investigation remains active.

