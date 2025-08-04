Man stabbed to death inside Queens apartment as police search for killer

A man was found stabbed inside a Queens apartment Sunday as police searched for the killer.

by Breaking Local News Report
NYPD Aux Van
NYPD Aux Van

A 45-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the chest Sunday evening inside a Case Street residence in Queens, authorities confirmed.

Officers responded to a 911 call just before 6 p.m. at 40-38 Case Street, located within the 110th Precinct. Inside the apartment, police found the man unresponsive with a stab wound to the chest.

EMS rushed the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made. Investigators are working to determine whether the incident was domestic-related or involved a forced entry. The building where the incident occurred is a multi-family residence near Roosevelt Avenue.

Related News:  Watch: Man gropes woman on stairs inside Penn Station then flees into subway crowd

The NYPD is canvassing the area for surveillance footage and witnesses. The investigation remains active.

Key Points

  • A 45-year-old man was found stabbed to death Sunday inside a Case Street apartment in Queens
  • He was transported to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead
  • No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Jealous Brooklyn man jailed for brutal stabbing of...

A deadly dispute inside a Queens apartment ends...

A Bronx girl vanished Sunday night after leaving...

A Bronx man escaped injury after a pair...

Teen girl vanishes after leaving Bronx apartment in...

NYPD investigates suspect for damaging police vehicle in...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.