Matawan gas station sells $322K winning lottery ticket

TRENTON – A lucky ticket buyer in Monmouth County struck big Thursday night, winning a $322,396 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot.

The winning ticket, sold at BP Gas Station at 1103 Route 34 and Cambridge Drive in Matawan, matched all five numbers: 02, 03, 33, 36, and 37. The XTRA number was 02, and the Bullseye number was 37. This marks the 41st Jersey Cash 5 jackpot of the year.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. In addition to the jackpot, seven players matched four numbers plus the Bullseye and XTRA to win $500 each, while 17 others matched four numbers and the Bullseye for $250 each.

The Jersey Cash 5 jackpot now resets to $150,000.