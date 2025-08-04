Mikie Sherrill wants to keep Phil Murphy’s 2035 New Jersey gas car ban despite bipartisan House rejection

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill voted to support Governor Phil Murphy’s 2035 ban on new gasoline-powered vehicles, aligning herself with a controversial emissions plan that was condemned in a bipartisan vote in the House of Representatives.

The vote came in response to H.J.Res.88, a measure introduced to overturn the Environmental Protection Agency’s approval of California’s Advanced Clean Cars II rule, which also applies to states like New Jersey that adopt California’s emission standards. The rule aims to phase out the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric vehicles.

On May 1, the House passed the resolution by a vote of 246 to 164, with both Republicans and Democrats opposing the clean car mandates. Sherrill, a Democratic candidate for New Jersey governor, voted against the resolution—effectively siding with Murphy’s plan to eliminate new gas car sales within a decade.

Many Democrats voted in favor of killing the Clean Cars II proposal. Sherill wanted to keep it going.

Governor Murphy wants to ban the sale of gasoline powered vehicles in New Jersey by 2035, a move which has little support in the Garden State. Sherill’s vote locked her in as a supporter of the policy.

Her vote places her in a shrinking minority as a growing number of lawmakers from both parties raise concerns over the feasibility and economic impact of the electric vehicle transition. Critics of the 2035 ban argue it threatens consumer choice, strains the electric grid, and could drive up vehicle costs.

Despite the resolution’s bipartisan support, Sherrill has remained firm in backing the gas vehicle phase-out, signaling her continued support for Murphy’s environmental policies as she seeks to succeed him as governor.

Key Points

Mikie Sherrill voted against a House resolution condemning gas car bans by New Jersey and California

The resolution passed 246-164 with bipartisan support to block the EPA-approved plan

Sherrill remains a supporter of New Jersey’s 2035 ban on new gasoline-powered vehicles

Sherrill’s vote to uphold Murphy’s gas car ban sets a clear line in the sand ahead of the New Jersey governor’s race.