Movie in the Park tonight in Toms River features Finding Nemo

by Breaking Local News Report

Toms River’s Neighborhood Movie Night in the Park series continues Monday, August 4, with a family-friendly outdoor showing of Finding Nemo at Silverton Park.

Hosted by Mayor Rodrick and the Toms River Recreation Department, the event begins at 7 p.m. and features a Jumbotron screen visible even in daylight. The early start time is designed to accommodate younger viewers before bedtime.

ovie

Families are encouraged to arrive early to claim a spot on the ball field. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks. Kona Ice will also be on-site for refreshments.

The movie night is part of an ongoing series of recreational events organized by the township.

Related News:  ICE arrests Mexican national in Pennsylvania with outstanding rape warrant
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

I challenge you: New Jersey lawmaker calls out...

New Jersey Democrats Running Another Far-Left Out-of-State Progressive...

It’s a mess out there today as bridge...

From hospital windows to ocean waves, a once-injured...

Whale that struck boat in Barnegat Inlet before...

A night out at a waterfront bar turned...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.