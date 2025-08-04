Movie in the Park tonight in Toms River features Finding Nemo

Toms River’s Neighborhood Movie Night in the Park series continues Monday, August 4, with a family-friendly outdoor showing of Finding Nemo at Silverton Park.

Hosted by Mayor Rodrick and the Toms River Recreation Department, the event begins at 7 p.m. and features a Jumbotron screen visible even in daylight. The early start time is designed to accommodate younger viewers before bedtime.

Families are encouraged to arrive early to claim a spot on the ball field. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks. Kona Ice will also be on-site for refreshments.

The movie night is part of an ongoing series of recreational events organized by the township.