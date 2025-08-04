New curfew boundaries set for DC juveniles

Juvenile curfew zone set in Southwest through Monday

by Local News Report
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new Juvenile Curfew Zone has been established in Southwest, effective from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Monday, Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith announced.

The curfew zone, created under the Juvenile Curfew Emergency Amendment Act of 2025, applies to individuals 17 and under within a defined area bordered by I-395 to the north, South Capitol Street to the east, the Anacostia River and P Street to the south, and 2nd Street and the Washington Channel to the west.

Within the zone, groups of nine or more juveniles are prohibited from gathering in public spaces or on business premises unless involved in exempted activities.

This curfew order supplements the citywide juvenile curfew, which remains in place nightly from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. through August 31.

Key Points

  • Juvenile Curfew Zone in Southwest effective nightly from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Monday
  • Applies to groups of nine or more juveniles in public spaces and businesses
  • Citywide juvenile curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. remains in effect through August 31
