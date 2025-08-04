New Jersey secures record $2 billion DuPont settlement for decades of PFAS pollution

New Jersey officials announced Monday a landmark $2 billion-plus settlement with DuPont and related companies over long-term pollution caused by toxic PFAS chemicals at four industrial sites across the state.

The agreement, reached after a month of trial proceedings in federal court, is the largest environmental settlement ever secured by a single state. It resolves multiple lawsuits involving the former E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Co. (now EIDP, Inc.), as well as Chemours, Corteva, and other DuPont-related entities.

The settlement addresses contamination from PFAS—also known as “forever chemicals”—along with other hazardous pollutants at four sites: Pompton Lakes Works (Passaic County), Parlin (Middlesex County), Repauno (Gloucester County), and Chambers Works (Salem County). Some of the sites date back to the late 1800s and were used for manufacturing explosives, dyes, and chemicals.

Under the deal, the companies will pay $875 million for natural resource damages and contamination abatement, including water treatment. An additional $1.2 billion will be set aside for site remediation, with a $475 million reserve fund established in case of company default or bankruptcy.

The state alleges DuPont intentionally offloaded liability through corporate spinoffs. The funds from this agreement will support public and private drinking water systems and environmental restoration projects across New Jersey.

This is New Jersey’s third major PFAS-related victory in just over two years. In May, 3M agreed to pay up to $450 million in a separate settlement. Combined, PFAS litigation has now brought in over $3 billion for the state.

Key Points

New Jersey reached a $2 billion-plus settlement with DuPont and related companies over PFAS contamination

The deal includes $875 million for damages and water treatment and $1.7 billion in cleanup and reserve funds

It is the largest environmental settlement by a single U.S. state and covers four major industrial sites

