No charges filed after Monroe Township investigates animal cruelty report

The Monroe Township Police Department announced that no criminal charges will be filed following an investigation into an animal cruelty allegation recently reported by a township resident.

Chief Griffin Banos addressed growing public concern in a statement, confirming that the case was thoroughly investigated in coordination with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. After reviewing the report and available evidence, authorities determined there was insufficient cause to pursue charges.

The department emphasized its commitment to handling animal cruelty allegations with seriousness and care. In addition to Animal Control officers, Monroe Township has a dedicated Humane Officer and Detective Bureau that regularly consults with the Prosecutor’s Office during such investigations.

Residents are encouraged to report any suspected cruelty to animals directly to the police.

Key Points

Monroe Police investigated a resident’s report of animal cruelty but filed no charges

The case was reviewed with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office

Officials reaffirmed their commitment to investigating all such allegations seriously

