Ocean City cops release images in theft investigation

Ocean City police seek public help in theft investigation

by Local News Report
OCEAN CITY, NJ – The Ocean City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals connected to a theft investigation.

Anyone with information on the pictured subjects is urged to contact Detective Lancaster at [email protected] or call (609) 525-9131. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

