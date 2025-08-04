Ocean City cops release images in theft investigation

130
OCEAN CITY, NJ – The Ocean City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals connected to a theft investigation.
Anyone with information on the pictured subjects is urged to contact Detective Lancaster at [email protected] or call (609) 525-9131. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
Key Points
- Ocean City police seek help identifying two people in a theft investigation
- Information can be shared via email or by calling Detective Lancaster
- Tipsters may remain anonymous