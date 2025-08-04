Ocean County man Arturo Pazmartinez charged with domestic violence and strangulation

by Breaking Local News Report
#image_title

An Ocean County man is behind bars this week following serious domestic violence charges that have landed him in the Ocean County jail on Sunday.

Arturo Pazmartinez was charged with aggravated assault and attempted bodily injury—both related to a domestic violence incident. Authorities allege Pazmartinez strangled the victim, which triggered the more severe charge under New Jersey’s strict domestic violence laws.

Records show no detainers from immigration services at this time.

The charges he faces—aggravated assault through strangulation and attempted injury—are no small matter. The aggravated assault charge is classified as a second-degree offense under New Jersey law, signaling the seriousness of the alleged charges.

Related News:  Life without parole for man who killed girlfriend and her son, leaving 8-year-old boy with the bodies

If convicted, Pazmartinez could be looking at a significant prison sentence.

author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

ShotSpotter alert leads police to double shooting in...

Parkville player scores $100K lottery win

Robbery turns violent as suspects attack victim in...

27 year old man shot to death on...

Double shooting on Lemmon Street leaves two wounded

Man shot in domestic fight as police arrest...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.