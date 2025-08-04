Ocean County man Arturo Pazmartinez charged with domestic violence and strangulation

An Ocean County man is behind bars this week following serious domestic violence charges that have landed him in the Ocean County jail on Sunday.

Arturo Pazmartinez was charged with aggravated assault and attempted bodily injury—both related to a domestic violence incident. Authorities allege Pazmartinez strangled the victim, which triggered the more severe charge under New Jersey’s strict domestic violence laws.

Records show no detainers from immigration services at this time.

The charges he faces—aggravated assault through strangulation and attempted injury—are no small matter. The aggravated assault charge is classified as a second-degree offense under New Jersey law, signaling the seriousness of the alleged charges.

If convicted, Pazmartinez could be looking at a significant prison sentence.