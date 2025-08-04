Ocean County man jailed for assault

Another Ocean County resident has found himself on the wrong side of the law this week. Jaime Andres Rodriguez Flores was booked into jail on Sunday, facing a serious assault charge.

Authorities say Rodriguez Flores attempted to purposely or knowingly cause bodily injury to another person—an offense that falls under New Jersey’s assault statute.

Although the details of the incident haven’t been released, the charge alone was enough to land him behind bars without the possibility of bail.

He remains in custody in Ocean County pending a pre-trial hearing.

The charge, which is categorized as a fourth-degree offense, may not be the most severe on paper, but when domestic or personal violence is involved, the legal system often errs on the side of caution.