Ocean County man jailed for assault

by Breaking Local News Report
#image_title

Another Ocean County resident has found himself on the wrong side of the law this week. Jaime Andres Rodriguez Flores was booked into jail on Sunday, facing a serious assault charge.

Authorities say Rodriguez Flores attempted to purposely or knowingly cause bodily injury to another person—an offense that falls under New Jersey’s assault statute.

Although the details of the incident haven’t been released, the charge alone was enough to land him behind bars without the possibility of bail.

He remains in custody in Ocean County pending a pre-trial hearing.

The charge, which is categorized as a fourth-degree offense, may not be the most severe on paper, but when domestic or personal violence is involved, the legal system often errs on the side of caution.

Related News:  Thieves swipe CDs from Bensalem Barnes and Noble

author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

ShotSpotter alert leads police to double shooting in...

Parkville player scores $100K lottery win

Robbery turns violent as suspects attack victim in...

27 year old man shot to death on...

Double shooting on Lemmon Street leaves two wounded

Man shot in domestic fight as police arrest...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.