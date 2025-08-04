Officer on patrol finds gunshot victim in Baltimore street

Man shot and hospitalized after early morning gunfire in Northwest Baltimore

by Local News Report
stock photo crime scene

BALTIMORE, MD – A 27-year-old man was hospitalized early Sunday after being shot in Northwest Baltimore.

Around 2:05 a.m., an officer on routine patrol heard gunfire and found the victim in the 5200 block of Fairlawn Avenue with a gunshot wound. Medics transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined the man was shot in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road before being located on Fairlawn Avenue.

Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Key Points

  • 27-year-old man shot early Sunday in Northwest Baltimore
  • Victim was found on Fairlawn Avenue after being shot on Reisterstown Road
  • Detectives urge anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers
Related News:  Cup toss leads to assault charge in dog fight spat on Pear Street
author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

Maryland bans sale of dangerous yellow gas tubing...

Fire rips through White Hall storage shed causing...

ShotSpotter alert leads police to double shooting in...

Parkville player scores $100K lottery win

Robbery turns violent as suspects attack victim in...

Prince George’s County couple wins $50K from scratch...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.