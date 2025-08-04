Officer on patrol finds gunshot victim in Baltimore street

BALTIMORE, MD – A 27-year-old man was hospitalized early Sunday after being shot in Northwest Baltimore.

Around 2:05 a.m., an officer on routine patrol heard gunfire and found the victim in the 5200 block of Fairlawn Avenue with a gunshot wound. Medics transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined the man was shot in the 5100 block of Reisterstown Road before being located on Fairlawn Avenue.

Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

