Oh, Canada, we can’t breathe down here—put out your fires already

New Jersey has had enough. For the second summer in a row, Canadian wildfires are fouling up our skies, tanking air quality across the Northeast and turning summer days into smoke-filled warnings. We didn’t ask for this haze, and we sure didn’t light the match—so why are we the ones holding our breath?

As of Monday, more than 730 wildfires were actively burning across Canada, with over 200 classified as out of control by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. That out-of-control chaos is now wafting across the border, dragging down air quality from Wisconsin to Maine—and yes, once again, New Jersey is in the thick of it.

What’s supposed to be a week of beautiful August weather in the Garden State is now clouded by toxic skies. From North Jersey to the Shore, residents are being told to stay indoors, limit activity, and shut their windows—while the smoke outside continues to roll in like a slow-moving threat. Hazy conditions and an acrid smell are reminders that wildfires hundreds of miles away are still making life harder at home.

While New Jersey keeps its own air in check, we’re left to deal with a foreign smog problem we didn’t create. At least eight U.S. states were under air quality alerts Monday, including New Jersey, thanks to the Canadian wildfire smoke that continues to drift south. Detroit and Chicago even ranked among the world’s top ten worst cities for air quality to start the week.

We’re tired of choking on your smoke, Canada. You’ve got hundreds of wildfires burning and no end in sight. We understand it’s a big country, and forest management is no small job—but this isn’t just your problem anymore. It’s ours too, and it’s time you treated it like the cross-border crisis it is.

Maybe stop worrying about Trump and start putting out your damn fires already.

New Jersey isn’t looking for a fight, just a breath of fresh air. We’re tired of waiting for the winds to change.

