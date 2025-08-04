Ohio University student convicted of felony in break-in at ex-girlfriend’s apartment

An Ohio University student has been found guilty of felony criminal trespass after unlawfully entering his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Athens, Ohio, during an incident last December.

Logan Joshua Davis, 24, was convicted by a jury in Athens County Common Pleas Court on the charge of Criminal Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present. The two-day trial began July 22 and ended with a guilty verdict.

The case stems from a December 11, 2024, incident on West State Street, where officers from the Athens Police Department responded to a report of unauthorized entry. Investigators determined that Davis entered the apartment without permission. The break-in occurred just two nights after officers had previously been called to the same apartment due to a noise complaint.

Davis initially pleaded not guilty. A sentencing date has not yet been set.