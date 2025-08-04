Ohio University student convicted of felony in break-in at ex-girlfriend’s apartment

by Breaking Local News Report
Judge in the courtroom. Male judge striking the gavel.

An Ohio University student has been found guilty of felony criminal trespass after unlawfully entering his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Athens, Ohio, during an incident last December.

Logan Joshua Davis, 24, was convicted by a jury in Athens County Common Pleas Court on the charge of Criminal Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present. The two-day trial began July 22 and ended with a guilty verdict.

The case stems from a December 11, 2024, incident on West State Street, where officers from the Athens Police Department responded to a report of unauthorized entry. Investigators determined that Davis entered the apartment without permission. The break-in occurred just two nights after officers had previously been called to the same apartment due to a noise complaint.

Related News:  Cincinnati player scores $500K payday on Ohio Lottery scratch off

Davis initially pleaded not guilty. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Lucky ticket nets Oregon man $50K payday

Toledo 76 store sells $50K winning lottery ticket...

Lucky Oregon player wins $50K on Ohio Lottery...

Cincinnati player scores $500K payday on Ohio Lottery...

Ohio man arrested for threatening to decapitate congressman...

Popular Energy Drink Recalled After Cans Filled with...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.