Powerball players in Buffalo and Newburgh land $50K

Two $50K Powerball tickets sold in Buffalo and Newburgh

by Local News Report
BUFFALO, NY – Two New York players each claimed $50,000 after purchasing third-prize-winning tickets for the Aug. 2 Powerball drawing.

The winning tickets were sold at Tops Markets, 3865 Union Road in Buffalo, and Smokes 4 Less, 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m., with numbers drawn from one to 69 and a red Power Ball from one to 26.

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to benefit public schools during the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

Key Points

  • Two $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in Buffalo and Newburgh
  • Winning tickets purchased at Tops Markets and Smokes 4 Less
  • Players have up to one year to claim lottery prizes
