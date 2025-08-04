Rare lottery twist sees two players win $30K at the same time

BALTIMORE, Md. — Lottery officials witnessed a rare coincidence Friday when two unrelated players claimed $30,000 top prizes on the same $3 Loteria game within minutes of each other at headquarters.

One of the winners, a woman from Gaithersburg, bought her ticket at Germantown Wine and Beer on Frederick Road, scratched it on the spot with her sister, and quietly left after realizing she had won. She said the prize allows her to financially reset and enjoy a celebratory dinner with her family.

The other winner, a Fayetteville, North Carolina woman visiting relatives in Prince George’s County, purchased her winning ticket at Keller’s Market in Accokeek while buying tickets for a sick family member who enjoys playing. After discovering her prize, she returned to the store to confirm it and claimed her winnings with no specific plans for the money.

Both winners chose to remain anonymous. Germantown Wine and Beer and Keller’s Market each received a $300 retailer bonus for selling the tickets.

Four of the original eight $30,000 top prizes for Loteria have now been claimed, leaving two still in play along with tens of thousands of smaller prizes ranging from $3 to $5,000.

Key Points