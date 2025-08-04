Reptile room heat lamp sparks Elkton house fire causing $20K in damage

A heat lamp inside a reptile room triggered a house fire in Elkton on Saturday night, causing an estimated $20,000 in damage to a single-family home.

The fire broke out around 8:42 p.m. at 107 North Tartan Drive in Cecil County. Officials say the blaze originated in the floor assembly of a room used to house reptiles. The Maryland State Fire Marshal determined the cause to be accidental, sparked by the heat lamp.

Twenty-five firefighters from Singerly Volunteer Fire Company responded to the one-alarm fire and brought it under control within 30 minutes. The home was equipped with working smoke alarms, which activated during the fire. No fire sprinklers were present.

The blaze was discovered by friends of the homeowner. No injuries were reported.

The home is a split-level single-family dwelling. Damage was mostly contained to the area of origin. No arrests were made, and the investigation has concluded as accidental.

Key Points

A heat lamp in a reptile room caused a house fire in Elkton Saturday night

Firefighters contained the blaze within 30 minutes; no injuries were reported

The damage is estimated at $20,000 and was deemed accidental