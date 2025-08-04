Seaford bust nets heroin cocaine and cash with child inside

Seaford man arrested after search warrant turns up heroin cocaine and cash

by Local News Report
Photo 15576267 © Gunnar3000 | Dreamstime.com

SEAFORD, Del. — A 48-year-old Seaford man was arrested Friday on multiple felony drug charges after authorities executed a search warrant at his home on Old Furnace Road.

Delaware State Police said members of the Sussex County Drug Unit, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force, and Special Operations Response Team searched the residence of Robert Mumford following an investigation into alleged narcotics distribution. Two people, including Mumford, were detained at the scene, and a child was also inside the home.

The search uncovered about 43.38 grams of heroin, 16.87 grams of powder cocaine, 11.04 grams of crack cocaine, 26.81 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, .22 caliber ammunition, and $793 in suspected drug proceeds.

Mumford, who is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to prior convictions, was charged with multiple felonies, including possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, tiered possession of controlled substances, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $123,200 cash bond.

Key Points

  • Authorities seized heroin, cocaine, marijuana, cash, and ammunition from the home
  • Robert Mumford faces multiple felony charges including drug distribution and possession by a prohibited person
  • A child was inside the residence during the search
