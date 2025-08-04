Search underway for missing 14-year-old boy last seen in Manchester

Authorities in Manchester Township are searching for 14-year-old Jacob Higgins, who was reported missing after he was last seen on Saturday in Manchester, New Jersey.

Jacob was last seen on August 3 and may be riding a black bicycle with lime green accents. He was wearing a white tank top, dark shorts, and possibly a rolled-up wool hat at the time of his disappearance.

Manchester Police say they have conducted numerous investigative steps, but Jacob’s whereabouts remain unknown. They are asking the public for help in locating him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-6111.