Senators demand emergency session over looming 37 percent health benefit hike for NJ public workers

New Jersey Senate Republicans are demanding an emergency legislative session to address a proposed 37% spike in public employee health premiums, warning of widespread consequences for taxpayers, municipalities, and school budgets if swift action is not taken.

Senate Republican Leader Anthony M. Bucco and Senate Budget Officer Declan O’Scanlon said Monday that the Legislature must immediately reconvene to consider SCR-61, a bipartisan resolution to form the New Jersey Public Employee Health Care Program Costs Investigation Committee.

The call comes just days after state representatives on the State Health Benefits Program Plan Design Committee submitted new cost proposals from both unions and the state. Lawmakers warned that the proposals need urgent review to prevent budget damage ahead of the fall.

If the proposed premium increases are enacted, the higher costs would impact hundreds of thousands of state and local employees—including teachers and retirees—as well as the municipalities and districts that help fund their health plans. Legislators say the result could be soaring property taxes and deep cuts to local services.

The proposed joint Senate and Assembly committee would investigate the causes of the premium hikes, evaluate oversight of benefit contracts, and examine whether mismanagement by the Murphy administration contributed to the increases.

Bucco and O’Scanlon accused Democrats of inaction, saying recent legislative proposals and Senate work groups excluded Republicans and failed to address the core financial issues. They argue that delaying the response until fall will lock in unmanageable costs for workers and taxpayers.

Originally introduced in 2022, SCR-61 would give the new committee authority to assess contract mismanagement and investigate whether state agencies have hindered cost-saving efforts.

Key Points

Senate Republicans are calling for a special session to investigate a 37% spike in state health insurance premiums

The proposed hike could significantly affect public employees and trigger higher property taxes

Lawmakers want bipartisan oversight of union and state proposals before fall budget deadlines