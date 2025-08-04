Serial predator preying on women in Center City as five victims reported in two-week span

A string of five sexual assaults in Center City between July 18 and Sunday is being investigated as a pattern, police confirmed Monday, with a suspect targeting women in early morning hours across Center City.

The Philadelphia Police Department announced that the incidents, which occurred in close proximity and with similar methods, are being linked based on offender behavior and description. The assaults all involved a man approaching women from behind and making physical contact before fleeing.

The first attack occurred on July 18 at 6:40 a.m. near 19XX Spruce Street. A woman walking her dog reported being assaulted by a man who came up to her without warning.

Roughly 24 hours later, on July 19 at 3:13 a.m., another woman said she was entering her apartment building near 20XX Delancey Street when a man approached and assaulted her.

The next reported assault was more than a week later on August 2, around 8:15 a.m. on 16XX Waverly Street. The victim told police the man came up from behind and reached over her shoulder to assault her.

Two additional incidents occurred the following day, August 3. At 1:00 a.m. near 4XX South 15th Street, a woman walking to her car said she was approached from behind and assaulted. Later that day at 12:30 p.m. near 25XX Webster Street, a woman unlocking her front door said a man suddenly walked up behind her and assaulted her.

All five victims described the suspect similarly: a Black male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall, with long dreadlocks, twists, or braids, sometimes tied in a ponytail.

Investigators are working to determine whether surveillance footage or additional witness statements can help identify the suspect.

Key Points

Five sexual assaults occurred between July 18 and August 3 in Philadelphia’s 9th and 17th Districts

All victims reported being approached from behind by a man matching the same description

Police confirmed the incidents are linked by geographic proximity and similar methods